Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

Evacuations ordered following brush fire near Fallbrook, Rainbow area

items.[0].image.alt
SDG&E Cameras
Cal Fire San Diego is responding to a vegetation fire that was reported Sunday near the Fallbrook and Rainbow area
Arouba Fire
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 20:32:52-04

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Some residents in the far North County Rainbow community were ordered to evacuate after a brush fire broke out Sunday evening.

According to Cal Fire San Diego, the fire dubbed the Aruba Fire was reported around 4 p.m.

As of 5:30 p.m. the wildfire grew to 100 acres with a moderate rate of spread, fire officials said.

Cal Fire reported evacuation orders in effect for areas of Rainbow. A temporary evacuation point is set up at Vallecitos Elementary School located at 5211 5th St, in Fallbrook.

The North County Fire, SoCal Air Operations and Cal Fire San Diego are responding to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DONATE TODAY

DONATE TODAY