Aruba Fire: Containment of Rainbow-area fire increases

RAINBOW, Calif. (CNS) - A brush fire near Rainbow was holding at 54 acres and was 75 percent contained Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported.

Firefighters had made progress on the Aruba Fire on Monday, enabling mandatory evacuation orders to be lifted for residents near Rainbow.

"We'll be out there working today and possibly tomorrow, but (the situation is) looking good," Capt. Frank LoCoco of Cal Fire San Diego and the unified fire command said on Monday.

A previous account reported that the fire had burned an estimated 100 acres, with 15% containment. Those numbers were revised due to better mapping, CFSD reported.

Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued for some residents southeast of Rainbow near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane.

A temporary evacuation center was set up at Vallecitos Elementary School, located at 5211 Fifth St. in Fallbrook, CFSD said.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies helped residents with the evacuation.

The wildfire broke out around 4:15 p.m. Sunday with a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.