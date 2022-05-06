Artist creates Mother's Day mural for those who have lost their moms

San Diego (KGTV)- Mother’s Day can be a difficult time for those who have lost their moms. A San Diego artist is hoping to make the day a little easier.

“I thought I’d create something that's for everybody for Mother’s Day,” says Hanna Daly.

Daly says she wanted to create something special for those who may no longer have their moms with them.

“It’s a difficult day right. It brings up a lot of emotion,” says Daly. “For me, it's two-fold because my mom's birthday is often on Mother’s Day so it’s like everything hitting right at once.”

Daly lost her mother, Susan, earlier this year.

The San Diego muralist says the design shares a part of her personal life. She remembers growing up on a farm, with her mom, with a bunch of colorful feathered peacocks.

“I found a letter that she had written me and took her handwriting and traced it and used it for the “I love you” on the mural.”

The mural is located on the side of the Fresheria building in La Jolla, on Pearl Street.

Daly hopes that some will find peace in the artwork.

“Enjoy your mom while she’s here. People love to complain about their moms, oh she’s calling me all the time or she’s worried, it just makes you sad because you don’t have that anymore.”

Daly says having the support of the community is important.

“You feel so lonely in your sadness but you talk to other people and realize so many others have gone through the same thing.”

Daly says she would love for people to share their stories and photos outside of the mural. Tag her on social media @hannasmurals