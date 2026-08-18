Arson suspect remains jailed as Sorrento Fire reaches 60% containment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who allegedly sparked the Sorrento Fire that swept through Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, forcing evacuations and road closures, remained behind bars Tuesday facing a possible arson charge.

Brandon James Glasgo, 30, was taken into custody shortly after the blaze erupted early Sunday afternoon just east of Interstate 5, near Sorrento Valley Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A resident reported spotting Glasgo walking out of an open, brushy area in the 10800 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway as the flames began spreading, the department said.

As ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames, authorities evacuated the nature preserve east of Torrey Pines State Beach, shut down nearby streets and issued evacuation warnings for surrounding neighborhoods. By Sunday evening, officials lifted all evacuation warnings, though one evacuation order remained in place.

Firefighters halted the spread of the fire at about 130 acres roughly 5 1/2 hours after it broke out on Sunday. No structural damage or injuries have been reported.

By late Monday night, crews had the Sorrento Fire 60% contained, a significant increase from the 25% containment reported over the weekend, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Glasgo is being held at the San Diego Central Jail on $75,000 bail pending his arraignment, which is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

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