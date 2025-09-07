Arrivals roadway linking airport terminals will close Monday for project

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As part of its second construction phase for the new Terminal 1, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority announced that starting Monday, it will close the arrivals roadway connecting Terminals 1 and 2 .

The closure will "allow safe access for construction crews to the Phase 1B construction site," authority officials said in a news release Friday.

Vehicles traveling between the two terminals will be redirected to other routes located on the airport, they added.

After final flights have departed on Sept. 22, the existing Terminal 1 will "permanently close and be demolished," authority officials said.

Authority officials said Phase 1B will be built where the original Terminal 1 stood and feature 11 additional gates, passenger amenities such as customer lounges, and major infrastructure upgrades.

According to the authority, pedestrians may use the existing outdoor walkway that connects Terminals 1 and 2 through Sept. 22.

They may also use the free Terminal Loop Shuttle, between 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Pick-up locations are available at https://www.san.org/to- from/Shuttles

Detour and real-time construction updates are available at https://www.san.org.

In November 2021, work began on the new Terminal 1. Along with replacing the original terminal, the project also involves airfield improvements, better transportation connections to the airport and a new administration building.

According to the authority, the $3.8 billion project is estimated to create up to 20,000 construction-related jobs.

