Arrests made in two San Diego wildfire investigations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two suspects are facing charges related to two recent wildfires that erupted in San Diego, both of which originated near homeless encampments.

The first fire, known as the Center Fire, threatened homes in Rancho Bernardo on January 22. Joseph O’Connor, 66, who was injured in the fire, is facing a felony charge of recklessly causing a fire. Investigators believe O'Connor may have inadvertently started the fire while cooking.

The day after the Center Fire, another wildfire ignited near a homeless encampment off San Diego Mission Road in Mission Valley. Shinisha Smith, 31, was arrested and charged with felony arson.

According to the Metro Arson Strike Team, two other wildfires, included the Friars Fire on January 21—which burned near Fashion Valley Mall and damaged several condominiums—and the Gilman Fire near homes in La Jolla on January 23, were also attributed to fires starting in homeless encampments.

Fire investigators called the number of call-outs in a two-week span, unprecedented.

"Ninety-five percent of wildland fires are started by humans, whether malicious or accidental," said Cal Fire Captain Mike Cornette.

Despite recent rains, Cornette described the current fire conditions as critical.

"We are in the driest start of the water year in stats' history ... extremely dry out in the hills," he said. He emphasized the need for several steady rains to alleviate the fire risk.

Smith was arraigned on the arson charge and pleaded not guilty this afternoon. Her attorney expressed doubt about her mental capacity.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”