Arrest made in violent Ocean Beach attack

OCEAN BEACH (KGTV) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a violent attack in Ocean Beach, San Diego police confirmed.

The incident happened on June 15.

Kobe La and his girlfriend Kristina Castillo said it was supposed to be a fun time with friends, but it turned into a violent attack.

In the evening, Castillo said someone approached them and claimed that they stole his spot on the beach. The group offered to share, but they say the man refused and threatened to return when it got dark. He did return at night with a few other people. Castillo said the man and his group started the fight.

La was also punched and underwent surgery for his injuries. He suffered facial fractures in the attack.

San Diego police confirmed they arrested 34-year-old Gabriel Ramos on June 24.

The District Attorney’s office said Ramos bailed out of jail and was given a return date of November 4. Official charges will be announced at that hearing.

