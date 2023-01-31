Arrest made in stabbing death of man at Otay Valley Regional Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- An 18-year-old man is in custody and faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a Chula Vista man whose body was discovered in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend.

San Diego Police investigators said 18-year-old Milton Daniel Tax Zuzun, of Mexico, was booked on one count of first-degree murder Monday morning. He was already in custody at the San Diego Central Jail after being arrested Saturday on an unrelated vandalism charge in the 200 block of Rancho Drive in Chula Vista.

Police believe 49-year-old Chula Vistsa resident Jose Gonzalez was stabbed to death in an area of Otay Valley Regional Park he visited often following a brief argument with Zuzun.

On Jan. 28, police said the victim’s family reported Gonzalez missing to the Chula Vista Police Department. On Sunday morning, family members discovered his body at the park.

As police investigated the incident, one father who lives nearby told ABC 10News, “I don’t want to let my kids play there anymore. We need more police around here.”

In the wake of this violent crime, families are hopeful police will consider patrolling the area.