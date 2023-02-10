Arrest made in Dec. 2022 fatal shooting near Oceanside park

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man near an Oceanside park in December, police department officials announced.

Just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022, officers responded to Balderrama Park after a call regarding a man spray-painting gang graffiti in the area, according to Oceanside Police.

As officers were nearing the park, the original caller reported multiple gunshots in the area, police stated.

Police arrived at the park and found the victim, Carlos Gutierrez, 29, injured. Gutierrez died due to multiple gunshot wounds, the OPD reported.

After a detailed investigation, the suspected shooter and killer, 18-year-old Joshua Parker of Oceanside was arrested on Feb. 2.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact OPD's Detective Jennifer Torres at 760-435-4790 or through the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.