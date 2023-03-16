Arrest made in College Area house party shooting, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An arrest was made in an October 2022 shooting in the College Area that left a man injured, San Diego Police announced Thursday.

On Oct. 22, 2022, SDPD officers were called to the 6200 block of Pembroke Avenue in response to a reported shooting.

ABC 10News learned a fight erupted during a house party and someone pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his right arm. The victim was taken to the hospital to undergo surgery and survived from his injury, police said.

SDPD Eastern Division detectives investigated the incident and identified Leonardo Campos as the suspected shooter in the case.

According to police, on Wednesday, SDPD SWAT officers executed a search warrant at Campos’ Chula Vista apartment and he was taken into custody without incident.

Police said, “Detectives searched the apartment and located additional evidence.”

Campos was booked into San Diego Central Jail on one count of attempted murder.