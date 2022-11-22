Army veteran who tackled gunman in Club Q shooting is San Diego native

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One of the men who jumped in to stop the shooter at Club Q over the weekend in Colorado Springs is originally from San Diego.

Richard Fierro spoke to a crowd of media outside his home Monday night, including to KGTV’s sister station KOAA.

Fierro described the events of that night in raw, emotional detail, sharing how he realized there was a shooting inside the club and his quick action to stop the killing.

“I grabbed him by the back of his cheap-a-- armor thing and I pulled him down,” said Fierro.

The Army veteran says another person inside the club quickly jumped in to help to try to disarm him.

“I think he went for his pistol, and either way, I grabbed the pistol from him, and then I told the guy in front of me, move the AR. He was at his head and I said move the AR and the kid did it and then I started wailing at this dude” said Fierro.

While the two men hit and kicked the shooter repeatedly, Fierro says a drag performer ran by in heels and he told her to kick the guy. Fierro says she took her high heel and stuffed it in his face.

The veteran says he wasn't thinking and that his military training just kicked in. He says he served three tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

“I wasn’t thinking ... just ran over there, got him. I gotta kill this guy, he’s going to kill my kid, he’s going to kill my wife; he ended up killing my daughter's boyfriend,” said Fierro.

Fierro and his wife are both originally from San Diego. His wife is the owner and brewmaster of Atrevida Brewing in Colorado Springs, one of the few Latina-owned craft breweries in the nation.

Atrevida even partnered with Barrio Logan’s Border X Brewery for a collab beer, called Amistad.

On Monday, Border X’s owner, David Favela sent his love to his fellow craft beer brewers, including Fierro's daughter, who lost her boyfriend.

"What he did was really consistent with his character, but still nonetheless amazing the kids of courage it took to do what he did," said Favela.

Back in Colorado, Fierro says he doesn't remember if the gunman said anything to him during the struggle but is ready to face him in the courtroom.