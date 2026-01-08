Applicants sought for 2026-27 San Diego County Grand Jury

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The deadline to apply to serve on the 2026-27 San Diego County Grand Jury has been extended until the end of the month, officials said.

Seats on the grand jury are available to eligible county residents who apply by Jan. 30, according to the San Diego Superior Court. The 19-member grand jury will work four days a week, about six hours per day, from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027, at the Grand Jury office in downtown San Diego.

Members receive a small stipend per day, plus mileage, with downtown parking provided.

According to a superior court statement, the grand jury does not conduct criminal investigations, but does investigate citizen complaints, as well as perform "its traditional function as a 'watchdog' over government agencies."

Applications can be downloaded from the San Diego Superior Court's website at sdcourt.ca.gov or the Grand Jury's website at sdcounty.ca.gov/grandjury. Applications can also be obtained by calling 619-450-7272 or at the courthouses in downtown San Diego, El Cajon, Vista or Chula Vista.

Qualified candidates will be nominated for a random drawing tentatively scheduled for June 5. According to a Superior Court statement, the drawing gives each supervisorial district equal representation by population.

Applicants must:



be a U.S. citizen

be at least 18 years old

have sufficient knowledge of the English language

have lived in San Diego County for at least one year prior to selection

pass a criminal background check

