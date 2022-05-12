App allows for Tesla subscription service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A new company launching in San Diego this spring promises a "cheaper, faster, easier" way for drivers to get behind the wheel of a Tesla.

Autonomy is an app-based subscription service. The company says it gives drivers the benefits of owning a Tesla Model 3, without the cost of ownership.

"We own the car," explains Autonomy Founder Scott Painter. "You simply have a contract that's on your phone, you sign for it with your finger, you can set up your account in less than 10 minutes and you can get your Tesla tomorrow. You don't have to wait the traditional six to 12 months on the waitlist to get a Tesla made for you."

According to the company's website, subscribers pay a $4,900 down payment, and then $490 per month for as long as they have the car. There is a three-month minimum subscription. After that, drivers can cancel at any time with a 28-day notice.

Drivers looking for a lower down payment have the option to pay a higher monthly cost, with plans ranging from the $4900/$490 pan to $1000 down and $1000 per month.

Painter points out that the down payment and monthly payment are lower than what Tesla charges for leases.

"This completely replicates all the benefits of ownership but none of the complexity," he says.

As the owner of the car, Autonomy gets all of the tax rebates and credits that states and federal governments offer for Electric Vehicles. Painter says that helps them keep costs low.

The monthly payment covers all the costs of tax, title, registration, and maintenance. Painter says that, plus the fact that drivers don't have to pay for gas, makes the subscription more affordable.

Drivers still need insurance, which Painter says can be added to an existing policy.

Right now, the company has around 300 subscribers across the state. They plan to expand into more markets as demand ramps up. They also plan to offer more car options than just the Tesla Model 3.

ABC 10News reached out to Tesla for their thoughts on Autonomy. They did not respond.

Mark Fidelman, one of Autonomy's earliest subscribers in San Diego, says he was looking for a service like this when he saw how expensive electric vehicles were to buy.

"I'm not sure how they're doing it, what kind of pixie dust they're spreading around, but it's definitely a better deal," Fidelman says. "For me, all that added up to this is something that I want."

For more information about Autonomy, visit their website here.