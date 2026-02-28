Anti-ICE Rallies Planned at Home Depot Locations Across S.D. County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rallies in opposition to the presence of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at Home Depot stores will take place today across San Diego county, organizers said.

Officials with the National Day Laborer Organizing Network are "calling on the company to condemn ICE activities at their properties, and stop immigration enforcement actions at these and all locations," according to a statement.

The group said local civic advocacy groups, including Indivisible chapters, community members, immigrant rights advocates and workers will participate Saturday.

Organizers have accused ICE agents of targeting day laborers "in Home Depot parking lots across the country, detaining and deporting workers who are seeking employment," according to NDLON. "Advocates describe the situation as a growing human rights crisis occurring on Home Depot property and are calling on the company's corporate leadership to take clear, public action."

Rally participants will urging Home Depot to:

--publicly condemn ICE raids conducted on its store properties;

--prohibit federal immigration enforcement from using its parking lots

to pursue day laborers; and

--commit ``to ensuring that its stores are safe and welcoming spaces

for all people, regardless of immigration status,'' the group said.

According to organizers, rallies are scheduled at these Home Depot

locations:

--10 a.m., at 1475 E. Valley Pkwy. Escondido;

--11 a.m., 12175 Tech Center Drive, Poway;

--10 a.m., 1001 N El Camino Real, Encinitas;

--10:30 a.m., 550 W San Marcos Blvd, San Marcos;

--11 a.m. 12185 Carmel Mountain Road, Rancho Bernardo, San Diego;

--11 a.m. 4255 Genesee Ave, Clairemont, San Diego;

--11 a.m. 355 Marketplace Ave, Mountain View, San Diego;

--11 a.m., 10604 Westview Pkwy, Mira Mesa, San Diego;

--10 a.m., 5920 Fairmount Ave, Mission Valley, San Diego;

--11 a.m., 3555 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District: San Diego;

--11 a.m. 298 Fletcher Pkwy., El Cajon;

--10 a.m. 7530 Broadway, Lemon Grove;

--11 a.m., 255 Town Center Parkway, Santee;

--11 a.m., 725 Plaza Ct, Chula Vista; and

--11 a.m., 1320 Eastlake Parkway, Eastlake, Chula Vista.

