Anti-ICE protests in National City prompt brief closure of Highland Avenue

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — “No hate, no fear, immigration welcome here” was the message Wednesday night in National City on Highland Avenue where many lined up to protest what they call injustice.

"People come here for a better life, that's what America is about," said local activist Arturo Gonzalez. "We're supposed to be about welcoming people to come here."

Every honk, every cheer, every sign all expressed a similar message -- to spread awareness and to speak out for those who can’t. Demonstrators voiced their concerns against ICE and recent immigration raids.

"They're using so much force against our families and against people who have been here for many, many years and who have done nothing wrong but contribute to this society and contribute to the United States," said Gonzalez.

The young activist was one of the most outspoken of the night.

"It just seems like what they're doing in office is pushing people away and it's just creating so much hate," he explained.

As the demonstration continued to grow, National City Police were forced to close off a stretch of Highland Avenue for safety. But for many in the crowd, it spoke volumes to what they were doing.

"I feel like that's amazing. I feel like we don't have that much sense of a community, but right now we're showing up and demonstrating that we care for our people," said demonstrator Luna Dominguez.

Many of them hope that something like this can help inspire others to speak out in what they believe as well.

"It honestly brings joy to my eyes and joy to my ears because people are coming out and using their voices to spread awareness; people think that, you know, they can't do anything about what's going on in our communities, but you can," Gonzalez said.