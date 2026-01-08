Anti-ICE protest to take place outside of downtown San Diego federal building

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A labor-led coalition plans a protest outside the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building Thursday to "demand an end to the bloodshed and inhumane treatment of immigrants by" Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The protest comes one day after the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE officer in an immigration-related operation in Minneapolis.

"Protesters in San Diego are calling for an end to violent, out-of- control immigration operations with ICE raiding communities and tearing families apart," a statement from SEIU Local 221 said. The local represents more than 12,000 workers in San Diego and Imperial counties.

"The San Diego group says fear, displacement and dehumanizing politics used to attack and kill working people must stop."

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Terra Lawson-Remer and Paloma Aguirre are scheduled to attend the demonstration, along with members of multiple labor and activist organizations including as the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council AFL-CIO, Unión del Barrio and San Diego Education Association.

The Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building was chosen as the site for the demonstration because ICE has a detention center there.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed while attempting to leave an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement stop. In a now-viral video, an ICE agent, who has yet to be identified, stood to the front left of Good's vehicle as she turned her wheels to the right. He shot her through the windshield multiple times.

Good died at the scene. She is survived by a partner and a 6-year-old child.

"Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," Donna Ganger, Good's mother, told the Minnesota Star Tribune. "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, described Good as a "legal observer." Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O'Hara said it does not appear the woman was the "target of any law enforcement investigation or activity."

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the ICE agent acted "in self-defense" and that Good hit him with her car, requiring a hospital visit.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris had a different view.

"Many of us have seen the horrifying and painful video, which makes it clear that the Trump administration's explanation of this shooting is pure gaslighting," Harris said.

President Donald Trump wrote on social media, "I have just viewed the clip of the event which took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense.

"Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive, but is now recovering in the hospital. The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis.

"They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate!"

