Another round of rain, snow hits San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Another round of showers is expected throughout San Diego County Thursday, and snow will fall in the mountains as a cold, slow-moving storm system makes its way through the region.

Steady rain is expected throughout the county Thursday morning, and showers are also likely Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout the day everywhere except desert areas.

The rain could linger into Saturday morning in some areas, but the bulk of the remaining rain and snow is expected to fall Thursday, forecasters said.

Through Friday, coastal areas are expected to get up to seven-tenths of an inch of rain, while up to 1 inch is expected in the western valleys, 1.5 inches are forecast in the mountains and the deserts will get less than one-tenth of an inch, according to the NWS.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the storm had dropped 1.77 inches of rain at Henshaw Dam, followed by 1.57 at La Jolla Amago, 1.43 in Couser Canyon, 1.4 in Mesa Grande, 1.27 in Pala near Palomar Mountain, 1.2 at Cole Grade Road and 1.18 in Vista.

Other noteworthy rainfall totals included 1.13 in Rancho Bernardo, 1.1 in Oceanside, 1.02 in Alpine and Escondido, 0.98 of an inch at Fashion Valley, 0.87 in Del Mar, 0.85 in Lemon Grove and Ramona, 0.83 in San Ysidro, 0.75 in La Mesa and 0.71 in El Cajon.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,500 feet and remain there through Friday night.

Mountain areas above the snow level are expected to get 3-12 inches of white powder through Friday night, forecasters said.

A winter storm warning will be in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday in mountain locales above 3,500 feet.

On Thursday morning, the San Diego County Office of Education announced distance learning for students in the Julian Union Elementary School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, and Warner Unified School District due to the weather conditions. A snow day closure was in effect for the Julian Union High School District.

NWS officials warn that the falling snow could reduce visibility and make travel difficult on major mountain passes, including Interstate 8. Strong winds could also impact mountains areas and blow down tree limbs.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency," the NWS said in a statement.

Highs temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the mid-50s in coastal areas, the mid-40s to mid-50s in the western valleys, the mid-30s to low-40s in the mountains and the high-50s to low-60s in the deserts.

Dry conditions are expected on Saturday, but temperatures will remain below average through the start of next week, forecasters said.