Another Red Lobster restaurant in San Diego County is set to close for good

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Another Red Lobster restaurant in San Diego County is being shut down as the company continues its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process from earlier this year.

Citing a recent court filing, CNN reported Monday that 23 more Red Lobster restaurants across the U.S. would have their leases rejected by the company by Aug. 31.

The restaurant near the Grossmont Center shopping mall (8703 Murray Dr.) in La Mesa was on the list, CNN reported.

CNN, citing the filing, reported, “The new list of restaurants leases identified to be closed ‘are likely to continue to drive losses’ and the company does ‘not anticipate needing in order to operate their business going forward and can be rejected.’”

The impending closure of the La Mesa restaurant comes after Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy protection in May, leading to the closure of the location on 8330 Mira Mesa Blvd. in Mira Mesa.

In a search of San Diego-area ZIP codes on Red Lobster’s website, the company’s map indicates the location on 3780 Sports Arena Blvd. in the Midway District is “temporarily closed.” Meanwhile, the La Mesa and Mira Mesa restaurants are no longer on the map.

However, Red Lobster’s Chula Vista location (598 H St.) remains open, according to the map.