Red Lobster's San Diego location closes amid nationwide shutdowns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Red Lobster location in San Diego, located at 8330 Mira Mesa Blvd., has closed its doors as of Tuesday. The restaurant was listed as "temporarily closed" on Google Maps, in line with many other closures across the country.

Restaurant liquidator TAGeX Brands announced on Monday it would be auctioning off the equipment of over 50 Red Lobster locations, including the one in the Mira Mesa area.

TAGeX Brands described the auctions “the largest restaurant liquidation ever” in a post on X. As of Tuesday morning, auctions for 48 locations were live on TAGeX Brands' website.

Red Lobster's journey has been marked by ownership changes and financial challenges. In 2014, Darden Restaurants sold the chain to private equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $2.1 billion. In 2020, Thai Union, a seafood supplier, bought the brand from Golden Gate Capital.

In April of 2024, Bloomberg reported the company was considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The auction for the San Diego Red Lobster restaurant will continue through Thursday.

