Annual Race for Autism draws thousands to Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands came to Balboa Park Saturday to participate in the annual Race for Autism, aiming to raise awareness and support for individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

“We look forward to it every year. This, for us, is like Christmas!” said Skye Pinon of Team By Max, one of the participants.

The Race For Autism is organized by the National Foundation for Autism Research (NFAR). The event has been a staple since its start in 2005 by NFAR founder Juan Leon, whose son is on the spectrum.

“The funds from the race went to support teachers that were working with our kids,” Leon said.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Race for Autism continues to provide essential funding for local autism programs and community initiatives.

“It gives us the opportunity to connect with families we’ve worked (with) over the years and also meet new families that are seeking services,” said Ana Zambrano, the director of Star Therapy Services.

The event also serves as a platform to address some challenges faced by individuals on the spectrum.

“We started the vocational training program for those who were getting into that age because they were not making it out into the workforce," Leon said. "Unemployment was 85 percent for those on the spectrum and it still very high."

Jami Kiendra and her family have been running the race for as long as it’s been going.

“Twenty years ago, we had a two-year-old who had just gotten diagnosed with autism and we didn’t know very much about autism at the time,” Kiendra said. "It was such a good resource our family to learn more for our son Tobey and it's also a nice community."

As the Race for Autism marks two decades of advocacy and support, Leon said the ongoing commitment to inclusion is still important.

“Autism is a life-long condition, and we really need to do things to treat individuals with respect, bring them into the community, accept them as part of our community and give them the opportunity to have fulfilling lives,” Leon said.

