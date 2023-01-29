Annual Lunar New Year Gala increases security in wake of mass shootings

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Lunar New Year celebrations continue in San Diego, but security is top of mind in the wake of recent shootings.

On Saturday, the 44th Annual Lunar New Year Gala was held at Diamond Palace, a restaurant on the edge of City Heights and El Cerrito. In addition to SDPD patrols, event organizers hired private armed security.

“The Chinese community here in San Diego are just as sad and in shock about it…almost suffering from the trauma as well, and so we responded immediately. We had a lot of questions about the security of our venue tonight,” said Natasha Wong, President of the House of China in Balboa Park.

Families shared they appreciated the heightened security so they could enjoy their favorite traditions – from the food to the entertainment – with peace of mind.

The annual gala, which ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen emceed, served as a fundraiser for the Chinese School of San Diego and the House of China in Balboa Park.

“It’s once a year people get together and meet all their old friends for good food and laughter. It’s very meaningful,” said Lily Zhou, Vice President, House of China.

Organizers added that a candlelight vigil will be held next Friday in Balboa Park for the victims of Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay.