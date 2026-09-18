Animal officers rescue dog tapped in Bonita cactus patch

BONITA, Calif. — San Diego County Animal Services officers waded deep into a dense cactus patch to rescue a trapped dog covered head-to-toe in painful thorns, officials said Friday.

On Thursday, an officer and an accompanying trainee pushed through the sharp cactus needles right alongside the animal to safely extricate him from the thick brush, according to the county.

Following the successful field rescue, the dog was immediately transported to the South County Animal Shelter in Bonita for emergency medical assessment. Upon arrival, the shelter's veterinary staff carefully removed numerous cactus spines from the dog's body and mouth.

Medical staff confirmed that the dog had likely gone several days without food or water before being discovered. Despite the severe pain and trauma of the ordeal, shelter staff noted that the resilient canine remained gentle and well-behaved throughout his treatments.

The dog is currently resting comfortably at the shelter and continues to receive much-needed veterinary care, nutrition and monitoring.