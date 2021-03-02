Andra Day's Golden Globe win sparks Hollywood dialogue

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Andra Day wins big at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. She took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her role in the film “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.

“To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday who transformed me with this role and just her presence. I love you all so much,” says Day during acceptance speech Sunday Night.

Day is only the second black woman to win in this category. The last time was Whoopi Goldberg for the “Color Purple,” 35 years ago.

The San Diego actress wasn’t the only one shedding tears of Joy following the big win.

“I was driven to tears at the credits,” says community activist, former classmate, and friend, Carleton Overstreet Jr. “I know how hard she worked to get that done.”

Overstreet says it was indescribable seeing his childhood friend make history.

“The space in between Whoopi Goldberg’s 1985 win, in that category to now, it’s overdue.”

Day is an alumni of the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts.

Retired music teacher and Day’s high school vocal coach, Gain McKinney, says she hopes Day’s stellar performance sets the bar for acknowledging the talents of more people of color.

“It has to keep going,” says McKinney. “Hopefully, she set the precedent of saying, hey, this is who we are, and this is what we have to offer.”

“This is the entertainment business,” says Overstreet. “So many times blacks are included in the entertainment but not the business.”

Overstreet says he applauds Day for her work in the industry and her continued work in the San Diego community.

“She has supported the meal distributions here in the community, Southeast San Diego,” says Overstreet. “She has a music video that will be released soon with San Diego talent.”

“I’m thrilled that she is continuing to be that person who she is at heart,” says McKinney.