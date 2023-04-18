Anchor Wale Aliyu takes a ride on Pacific Surfliner after rail service resumes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was on the Pacific Surfliner Monday afternoon reporting on the return of rail service between San Diego County and Orange County.

Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service between San Diego and Orange counties resumed Monday, April 10 following months of repairs to stabilize the shifting ground beneath a stretch of track.

The tracks in south San Clemente were closed to passenger rail service since September after officials noticed the movement of the tracks and adjacent hillside.

