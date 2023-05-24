Watch Now
Anchor Wale Aliyu looks into Carlsbad Unified meetings after school administrator's alleged comments

Posted at 5:17 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 20:18:30-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News Anchor Wale Aliyu was in the Carlsbad community Tuesday evening where people were rallying against a high school administrator who allegedly made comments against the LGBTQIA+ community.

The group was forced to rally after videos taken inside a church of a Carlsbad Unified School District administrator began circulating through the community. In the videos, the administrator is expressing that he doesn't support LGBTQ ideals in school.

