Carlsbad community holds love rally after school administrator's alleged comments

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Videos taken inside of a church of a Carlsbad Unified School District administrator are circulating through the community forcing this group here to rally.

In the videos, the administrator is expressing that he doesn't support LGBTQ ideals in school.

We aren't naming the administrator because we haven't heard back from him to confirm it was him and the district is also not naming the leader.

"I have heard from students and staff members and families that there's a wide array of reactions that they're having right now. Some are hurt, some are frustrated, some are angry. So we're hoping to provide an outlet for them together with the community today at the rally," said Katrina Waidelich, gender sexuality alliance club liaison at Carlsbad High School.

Waidelich said when she first heard the remarks she was very surprised.

She said she respects the administrator's first amendment right but understands the weight of words.

"As a person from Carlsbad I graduate from Carlsbad high school I know this community length there are many many supporters of the LGBTQ community. We want to let them know that you know one person doesn't speak for all of us that you know we are here to support you to listen to you to hug you to celebrate who you are," she said.

The remarks come as the Carlsbad School District is working to develop its diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging plan.

The high school administrator is accused of telling churchgoers to pray for Carlsbad high students and show up for upcoming discussion sessions about the plan.

The district is holding listening and learning sessions to gather feedback from parents and students.

"What's amazing about Carlsbad is we do have a diverse community and we need to celebrate that diversity," she said,

In a statement, the district's superintendent condemns the alleged comments because they go against the California Education Code and the board's resolution supporting LGBTQ+ students and staff.

"By promoting acceptance, understanding, and celebrating diversity, we cultivate an atmosphere that encourages personal growth, academic success, and a sense of belonging for everyone. I am committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all members of our school community, including lgbtq+ students and staff," said Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Churchill, Carlsbad Unified School District.

The listening and learning sessions at different schools around the district Tuesday night.

