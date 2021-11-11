Watch
Amtrak to require reservations on Pacific Surfliner trains over Thanksgiving

Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Posted at 4:05 PM, Nov 10, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - In hopes of managing anticipated increases in passenger numbers, Amtrak announced Wednesday it will require people to have reservations for Pacific Surfliner trains that traverse Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and other counties over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Reservations will be required beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through Monday, Nov. 29. Amtrak officials said the requirement is aimed at managing capacity on the popular train route.

During that time, the Rail 2 Rail program will also be suspended. The program normally allows monthly Metrolink and Coaster pass holders to board Pacific Surfliner trains.

Amtrak monthly and 10-ride passes will still be accepted, but those pass holders will have to confirm each trip with a reservation.

Reservations can be made at Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app or with an Amtrak agent.

Amtrak officials said additional cars will be added to trains when possible over the holiday period to increase available seating.

