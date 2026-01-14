Amtrak adds 13th roundtrip on Surfliner between San Diego and Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Amtrak service between Los Angeles and San Diego will return to pre-pandemic levels later this month with the addition of a 13th Pacific Surfliner round trip between the two cities, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, the new roundtrip will be added beginning Jan. 26.

"This added service represents a significant step forward for mobility in Southern California," LOSSAN Agency Chair and Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung said in a statement. "With the 13th roundtrip, riders have more options for commuting, business travel, and leisure trips along our coast."

Between Jan. 26 and March 13, passengers will be able to use the code V526 to receive a 20% discount on Surfliner trips.

"Adding the 13th round trip between Los Angeles and San Diego marks a significant milestone in fully restoring pre-pandemic service levels," LOSSAN Managing Director Jason Jewell said. "This additional round trip provides travelers with more options to choose the travel times that work best for them."

With the new line, the Surfliner will offer 13 daily round trips between Los Angeles and San Diego, five daily round trips between San Diego and Goleta, and two round trips between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

The additional round trip was funded through a $27.1 million grant from the Federal Railroad Administration's Restoration and Enhancement Grant Program.

The Pacific Surfliner route covers 351 miles, serving 29 stations from San Diego to San Luis Obispo.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.