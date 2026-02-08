Amtrack Pacific Surfrider adds 13th daily round trip to Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For some train fanatics, the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner has some pretty cool features. But for riders, the real selling point is what it replaces.

"It saved me money on gas, and it's not worth idling in traffic, it takes longer by car!" San Diego resident Ty Murphy said.

That matters, especially as more people become “super commuters,” traveling 90 minutes or more each way. In parts of San Diego County, drivers are spending up to 10% of their annual income just getting to work, on gas, tolls, and wear and tear.

The Pacific Surfliner runs a 351-mile route from San Diego to San Luis Obispo, with some of the most scenic stretches in the state.

“When I took the Surfliner today, I was looking at the ocean the entire time and remembering why I spend so much money to live here," Alyssa Dowdall with the Lossan Rail Corridor Agency said.

It’s also one of the busiest rail corridors in the country. Ridership dropped during the pandemic, forcing service cuts, but the Surfliner is back like ever before.

Amtrak recently added a 13th daily round trip to Los Angeles, hoping to bring in another million riders from San Diego.

"We're offering 20% off rides to promote the 13th round trip, we also offer deals to students, seniors, military," Dowdall said.

The expansion comes as San Diego invests more heavily in alternatives to driving. Regional leaders just approved tens of millions of dollars for projects that make it easier to walk, bike and connect to transit across the county.

This comes as the entire state continues to pour billions into rail and transit, aiming to give commuters more options as traffic and costs climb.

And for those here back at home, the Pacific Surfliner is still there, offering riders a reminder that sometimes, the fastest way forward is getting off the freeway.

