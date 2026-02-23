Americans in Mexico warned of danger as violence breaks out

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego woman vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico was advised to shelter in place today at the resort where she is staying, as violence erupted around the city and throughout western Mexico.

The violence began after Mexican authorities killed one of the world's most wanted alleged drug traffickers, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as ``El Mencho.'' Officials said he was the founder and leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, which controls drug trafficking, extortion and other rackets throughout Mexico.

The death was confirmed Sunday by the Mexican Defense Ministry.

Oseguera was wounded during an operation in the town of Tapalpa, Jalisco state.

He died while being air transported with other cartel associates to Mexico City for treatment, according to the military.

"Interesting last full day in Puerto Vallarta today before heading home tomorrow." San Diego attorney Leslie Devaney posted Sunday on Facebook. "Got to lobby of our building this morning as we witnessed men dressed in black with masks igniting cars on the street and then gunfire and blasts all around the area. We hurried back to our rooms to shelter as advised by staff."

Devaney told City News Service via Facebook Messenger that it appeared the cartel was demonstrating a show of power to Mexican federal officials across the state.

"Streets were abandoned and no apparent attempt to harm tourists," Devaney said. "We are confined to our rooms for today."

While Devaney said she was not concerned for her safety, she wasn't so sure about leaving Mexico on Monday as scheduled.

"We are sheltering in place in Zona Romantica. Seems like tourists are not targeted," Devaney said. "Not concerned for safety from what I hear. Don't know if I'll make it out as planned tomorrow, but flight still says going."

Meantime, the U.S. Consulate issued a warning to potential visitors to towns along the border.

"There are reports of roadblocks and criminal activity in Tecate, Ensenada, and in Tijuana," the advisory said. "U.S. Consulate staff have been instructed to shelter in place. Monitor local news. Inform your friends and family of your welfare and whereabouts."

Emergency assistance for U.S. citizens was available at 55-8526 2561 from Mexico and +1-844-528-6611 from the United States.

Officials also suggested that travelers enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program at step.state.gov to receive timely updates on safety and security information from the Consulate.

