American Red Cross puts out a call for blood as supplies dwindle

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The American Red Cross requested help across the country on Monday to replenish its blood supply after severe late-winter storms impacted transportation networks nationwide.

"Some parts of the nation are still clearing snow, but the threat of severe spring weather is already growing," according to a statement from the organization. "Now is the time to book a blood or platelet donation appointment to help prevent any future disruption to patient care."

People can book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross will perform A1C testing on successful blood, platelet and plasma donations made in March. Those who come to donate blood, platelets, or plasma this month will receive a $15 Amazon gift card via email.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients, according to the organization. A blood donor card, a driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

Local blood drives this week include:



Carlsbad: Friday at Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Encinitas: Thursday at Scripps Memorial Hospital 310 Building, 354 Santa Fe Drive, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Escondido: Sunday at North County Mall, 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

National City: Monday at Paradise Valley Hospital, 2400 E. Fourth St., from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday at San Diego Academy, 2800 E. Fourth St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oceanside: Tuesday at Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, 2001 El Camino Real, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

San Diego: Monday at 4S Ranch Branch Library, 10433 Reserve Drive, and Marriot Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W. Harbor Drive, both from noon to 5 p.m., Wednesday at Carmel Mountain Ranch Library, 12095 World Trade Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday at San Diego Mission Bay Resort, 1775 E. Mission Bay Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

San Marcos: Tuesday at The Lodge at Lake San Marcos, 1105 La Bonita Drive, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.