American children found in unsanitary conditions in Tijuana back with parents at shelter

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) — New information has been released about the eight American children found in Tijuana, living in squalor inside of a car south of the border.

Mexican authorities say the father had been deported from the U.S. last year; The eight children were found crammed in a small car, that authorities say was dirty, full of insects and rotting food.

The director of the agency in Baja California, which is the equivalent to Child Protective Services in the U.S., says they’ve verified all eight children belong to the couple. They range in age from 7 months to 15 years old. The mom is from Los Angeles and the dad is from Tijuana.

Authorities say the family is getting medical attention, noting that during evaluation, one child was diagnosed with autism and has seen a psychologist to receive necessary care.

The family is now staying at a shelter under supervision and will be allowed to stay there until they can get back on their feet.