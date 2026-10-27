New poll shows where San Diegans stand on key issues

A new ABC 10News/Union-Tribune poll reveals where San Diego voters stand on key issues ahead of the November election.

A total of 49 percent of those asked said they would vote for Xavier Becerra, while 37 percent said they'd vote for Steve Hilton if the election were held today.

When asked about Measure A, which would extend term limits for elected county supervisors, 42 percent of those asked said they'd vote no, while 26 percent said they'd vote yes.

The San Diego County poll interviewed 620 adults from October 19 through the 24th.

Click here to read the full results of the poll.

In a statewide poll, 54 percent of those asked said they'd vote for Becerra if the election were held today, while 32 percent of those asked said they'd vote for Hilton.

For the statewide poll, SurveyUSA interviewed 1,000 adults from October 19 through the 24th.

Click here to see the results of the statewide poll.