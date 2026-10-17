Jim Desmond and Marni von Wilpert battle for control of newly redrawn 48th Congressional District seat

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV)- A congressional seat that has been held by Republicans for years is now up for grabs, and the outcome could help determine which party controls the House.

The 48th District, which was held by Darrell Issa, has been redrawn and now leans Democratic. Republican Jim Desmond and Democrat Marni von Wilpert both say they are the right person for the job, with the race centered on one question: who has the better plan to make life more affordable?

ABC 10News spoke with both candidates about the cost of living, the economy, and what voters want to see from their representative in Washington.

Von Wilpert, a San Diego City Councilmember, says she is running to stand up to the Trump administration.

"I'm actually getting things done, making people safer, lowering the cost of living. That is the record I'm running on," von Wilpert said. "Instead of spending taxpayer money on other wars, spend it here in America on Social Security, on Medicare, making sure that we're focusing on the American people's needs and not Donald Trump's wars in the Middle East," von Wilpert said.

Von Wilpert, who is aiming to turn the district blue, says she is up for the challenge.

"We need a Congress that's going to be an equal branch of government again, which was always intended to be. No more rubber-stamping the Donald Trump White House. And my Republican opponent is endorsed by Donald Trump, and he will be more of the same chaos in DC," von Wilpert said.

Desmond, a San Diego County Supervisor, says his priorities include lowering the cost of housing, gas, and health care.

"I've been able to deliver here in San Diego County, and I have in North County in this district already," Desmond said. "I want to be able to produce more housing, with this next generation or younger generation is being shut out of being able to afford a home or even have hope of having a home or a family here," Desmond said.

Desmond, who is endorsed by President Trump, says he is willing to stand up against his own party if he believes a policy will impact the people he represents.

"I'm not going to be a rubber stamp to the president or the party. I've always been independent, even as a county supervisor and a mayor," Desmond said.

The newly redrawn 48th District stretches from North County into Riverside County, including communities like Temecula, Murrieta, and Palm Springs. With Republicans and Democrats fighting for control of the House, both parties see this as a key race.

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