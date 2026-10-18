Deadline is Monday, Oct. 19, for San Diego County voters wanting a mail ballot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The deadline for registering to vote in San Diego County in time to receive a mail-in ballot is Monday for voters wanting to cast a ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.

Voters who miss that deadline can still vote by casting a provisional ballot in person but will no longer have the option of voting by mail, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office.

In-person voting is available at the Registrar's Office in Kearny Mesa, at 5600 Overland Ave., Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Conditional registration and voting will also be available at any vote center starting Saturday, Oct. 24 through Election Day on Nov. 3, authorities said.

Voters can register to vote online or request a paper form by calling 800-696-0136 or by emailing rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov. Voting materials are available in English, Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese.

To be eligible to vote in San Diego County, residents must be:

-- A U.S. citizen

-- A California resident

-- At least 18 years old on or before Election Day

-- Not currently in state or federal prison for a felony conviction

-- Not declared mentally incompetent by a court

Voters can check their registration status online and should re-register if they have moved, changed their name or are new to San Diego County.

Every active registered voter has already received a ballot by mail, according to the Registrar of Voters Office, and can return it in one of three ways: by mail, with no postage required, at any of the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes, or at any vote center beginning Oct. 24.

After marking their selections, voters are advised to seal the ballot in the postage-paid return envelope, date and sign the envelope, and return the ballot by mail or drop it off at any of the more than 150 official drop boxes around the county. The voter's signature is required to ensure the ballot counts.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. The Registrar of Voters must receive mailed ballots no later than seven days after Nov. 3 for them to be counted, in accordance with state law. Ballots returned at official drop boxes or vote centers must be dropped by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

In addition, voters can track their ballot to know when it is mailed, received and counted by signing up for the California Secretary of State's ballot tracking service.

The county's vote centers will open in phases to support early voting and reduce wait times, including on Oct. 24 for select vote centers, which will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Election Day, all vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar's Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters planning to vote in person were reminded that this election includes a two-card ballot.

"To save time at the vote center, review your voter information pamphlet ahead of time and mark your selections on the sample ballot," the Registrar said. "You may bring it to help you transfer your choices to your official ballot using the Ballot Marking Device."

More information is available at sdvote.com, 858-565-5800, or toll-free at 800-696-0136.

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