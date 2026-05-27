Amber Alert: Man wanted in death of wife, alleged kidnapping of young daughter

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday continued looking for a man wanted in the killing of his wife and the abduction of his 5-year-old daughter, who was last seen in Los Angeles.

An Amber Alert went into effect Monday in San Diego, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties for Daleyza Fregoso, who was believed to have been abducted in Los Angeles by her father, Ruben Fregoso, 40.

They were last seen at about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street in the West Adams area of Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Land Rover Discovery SUV they were in was reportedly found in San Diego County, near the San Ysidro crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to a radio call for a welfare check at about 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Alsace Avenue

"Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female deceased inside the residence," according to an LAPD statement.

The woman appeared to have suffered a violent death, police said. Her husband was identified as a person of interest in the investigation, police said.

"Fregoso and the victim's 5-year-old daughter, Daleyza Fregoso, are currently missing," police said. "Investigators have learned that Fregoso made statements indicating he intended to flee the country."

Detectives were actively seeking the pair and urged anyone with relevant information to contact detectives at the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division, South Bureau Section, at 323-786-5100.

Anyone who spots them should call 911.

Anonymous tips can be relayed through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

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