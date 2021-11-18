Amber Alert issued in Southern California for teen abducted at Northern California gas station

(KGTV) -- An Amber Alert was issued for San Diego and three other Southern California counties for a 15-year-old girl believed to have been abducted by a man at a Northern California gas station.

The Santa Rosa Police Department said 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi, from Vallejo, was at a Santa Rosa gas station on Wednesday afternoon when she was “possibly taken against her will.”

In a news release on the incident, police stated: “A male suspect in an orange shirt ran across the parking lot of the ARCO. The suspect grabbed Bambaloi and forced her into a dark grey vehicle that then is driven away eastbound on Guerneville Road.”

The Amber Alert was issued for San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Los Angeles counties, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Santa Rosa Police said they "received some information that the vehicle might be headed to the Los Angeles area ..."

Georgiana is described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, and brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a red and green cherry pattern and black jeans.

Authorities identified the teen’s alleged abductor as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt and black pants.

The vehicle involved in the incident is a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with a paper Texas license plate 12478U3, the CHP said.

Authorities are asking the public to call 911 if the pair or vehicle are spotted.