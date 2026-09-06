Amber Alert issued in multiple Central, Southern California counties for teen believed to have been abducted

An Amber Alert was issued in multiple Central and Southern California counties Sunday for a girl believed to have been abducted in Monterey County.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert for the following counties after 14-year-old Diana Galvez Ortega was reported missing in Salinas: Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Kern, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange, and Imperial.

CHP officials believe the teen is with 38-year-old Sergio Galvez Perez. The relationship between the teen and man was not immediately known. The CHP said the pair is traveling in a white Nissan Altima without license plates.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, Galvez Perez is accused in the death of an infant whose body was found on a Salinas roadway on Aug. 1.

Anyone who sees the teen and/or the adult male is urged to call 911.