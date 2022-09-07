Amber Alert issued for young American siblings last seen in Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) — The Attorney General's Office of Baja California has activated an Amber Alert for two missing American siblings whose mother was killed in a Tijuana shooting.

Authorities are looking for 2-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and 6-year-old Sebatián Isaiah Garibay, and they say the two are in a vulnerable situation and may be the victims of a crime.

The attorney general's office says the children were last seen in Tijuana with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, on Friday, Sept. 2. Their location is unknown since then.

An Amber Alert press release says the missing girl is American and has long, straight brown hair, a small forehead, small ears, an oval face and chin, semi-populated eyebrow, light brown skin, a flat nose, a small mouth, thin lips, and brown eyes. It also says she is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 33 pounds.

Authorities provided the following description for the missing boy:

American

Straight, short black hair

Medium-sized ears

Round face

Oval chin

Dark brown eyes

Populated eyebrow

About 5 feet tall

Weighs around 130 pounds

Brown skin

Robust complexion

The press release also said the boy is on the autism spectrum.

The siblings' grandmother told the San Diego Union-Tribune they live with their maternal grandparents in Spring Valley. The paper also reported she believes the children may be with their biological father, who has family in Tijuana and lives in Santee.

Punto Norte, a newspaper based out of Tijuana, reported Monday that the children's mother was shot while she rode in a car her ex-husband was driving. Garibay later died at Hospital General in Tijuana from the serious injuries she suffered in the shooting.

The Tijuana paper says the shooting happened at the bathrooms at the toll booth on the Escénia toll highway near the Playas de Tijuana.

If you have any information about the missing children that could help police during their search, call 911, or stay anonymous by calling 089. You can also relay information to 664-683-9643.