Amber Alert issued for missing infant, father last seen in Lake Elsinore

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An Amber Alert was issued Monday for several Southern California counties, including San Diego.

California Highway Patrol said one-year-old Celestine Stoot Jr. III was last seen in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County on Sunday. It was immediately clear when the child was last seen of where in the area.

CHP was not immediately able to provide a photo of the child.

Celestine Stoot Jr., 31, was named as the suspect in the child's disappearance, according to CHP, and is considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Stoot Jr. is believed to be driving a silver 2020 Kia Optima with a temporary California license plate "U335133." He is described as 5' 8" tall, about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. It was not known what he was last seen wearing.

The alert was issued for Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Imperial, and San Bernardino counties.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.