AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old-girl last seen in Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for Raine Gonzales, a 13-year-old girl, last seen on Sunday, Dec. 10, in Imperial County.
The AMBER Alert said Gonzales is 5-foot-9, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in Brawley, wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a dark jacket and a backpack. She was also seen with Lorenzo Guerrero, a 43-year-old man.
Guerrero is 5-foot-7, weighs 180 pounds and is bald. Authorities believe they're in a 2007 silver Mercedes C230 with a California license plate 5ZFS158.
Anyone with information is advised to call 911.
AMBER ALERT- Imperial and San Diego Counties— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 14, 2023
Last seen: I Street and 18th Street, Brawley @FBISanDiego
IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/AgcvRqnJmq