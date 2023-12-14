AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old-girl last seen in Imperial County

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for Raine Gonzales, a 13-year-old girl, last seen on Sunday, Dec. 10, in Imperial County.

The AMBER Alert said Gonzales is 5-foot-9, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen in Brawley, wearing gray sweatpants, a black shirt, a dark jacket and a backpack. She was also seen with Lorenzo Guerrero, a 43-year-old man.

Guerrero is 5-foot-7, weighs 180 pounds and is bald. Authorities believe they're in a 2007 silver Mercedes C230 with a California license plate 5ZFS158.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.