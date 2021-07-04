Amber Alert issued following abduction of 11-year-old boy

(KGTV) -- An Amber Alert which includes San Diego County has been issued throughout California after an 11-year-old boy was abducted Saturday.

According to California Highway Patrol, Adler Lara was last seen with his father, Walter Fernando Lara, on July 3 around 9 p.m. on Olympia Street and Glenn Avenue in Modesto.

Authorities describe Adler as five feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. His father, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as five feet, seven inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

CHP also released a photo of the vehicle the pair is believed to be in, which is described as a silver 2006 BMW 330i with California license plate 8PWD288.

CHP

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

