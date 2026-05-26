Amber Alert in effect in San Diego County for 4-year-old girl abducted in LA

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Amber Alert was in effect Tuesday in San Diego, Riverside and Los Angeles counties for a 4-year-old who authorities said was abducted in South Los Angeles by a 40-year-old man with the same last name.

Daleza Fregoso was believed to be with Ruben Fregoso. They were last seen about 4 a.m. Sunday in the area of Alsace Avenue and Ferndale Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued an Amber Alert Monday on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Their relationship was not immediately disclosed.,

They were believed to be in a white 2019 Land Rover Discovery SUV with the California license plate 9DAW715, but the CHP reported at about 10:30 p.m. Monday that the vehicle was located. The suspect and child were still missing. The CHP did not say where the vehicle was located.

Daleza is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Ruben Fregoso is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who spots them should call 911.

The CHP describes Amber Alerts as "the most serious alerts we can issue involving children." They require specific evidence that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

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