Amber Alert: 6-year-old boy believed to have been taken by grandfather, last seen in Orange County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his grandfather on Sunday.

Joseph Garcia, 6, was last seen near Collins Avenue and Lemon Street in Orange, Orange County, around 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officials say he may be with his grandfather, Frank Ramirez, who is driving a blue 1995 GMC Sonoma with California license plates “5B30127.”

CHP

Garcia is described as 3’ 7”, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Ramirez is 47 years old, 5’ 6”, and 180 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Amber Alert is in effect for Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.