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Amber Alert: 6-year-old boy believed to have been taken by grandfather, last seen in Orange County

CHP says pair may be in a blue 1995 GMC Sonoma with California license plates '5B30127.'
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An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his grandfather on Sunday.

Joseph Garcia, 6, was last seen near Collins Avenue and Lemon Street in Orange, Orange County, around 4 p.m.

California Highway Patrol officials say he may be with his grandfather, Frank Ramirez, who is driving a blue 1995 GMC Sonoma with California license plates “5B30127.”

Amber Alert CHP

Garcia is described as 3’ 7”, 65 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a beige shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Ramirez is 47 years old, 5’ 6”, and 180 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray tank top and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

The Amber Alert is in effect for Riverside, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.

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