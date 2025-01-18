AMA Supercross Pro excited to hit the track in hometown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Several riders are ready for the gate to drop at the 42nd running of Monster Energy Supercross Championship here in San Diego. Among the riders includes Ramona's Billy Laninovich, a standout in more ways than one.

"Honestly, I really didn't want to come back out here and race," says Laninovich.

After more than a decade away from the track, during his return last year he made history when he became the oldest rider to ever qualify for a main event at the age of 40. And now, he's back to do what he loves in the city that raised him.

"To be able to come back after these years and especially to race here in San Diego in front of my hometown crowd there's no better feeling, it's so awesome." says the now 41-year-old ready to break his own record in 2025.

But it wasn't easy.

"It's tough, it's really gnarly -- it's a young man sport," he explained. "But I feel like God has called me out here to be back. He's given me the talent to do it and I'm enjoying every moment of it."

Laninovich is looking to keep the momentum going while he can. But nothing beats coming home.

"Only a professional athlete will really understand that, you know, because they get to travel all around the world to do it. But when they come back to their hometown where they grew up, it's an awesome, awesome feeling."

Laninovich is undoubtedly setting a new standard through the sport that has taught him so much. And now he's just enjoying the ride.

"I've been through so many injuries, so many letdowns, and you're just, it's motocross is a very tough sport mentally and physically. You have your ups and you have your downs -- and very few have ups that are just constant up, right? So never give up, chase those dreams."

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship begins with a FanFest, practice and qualifying event at 10:30 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. and the main event at 5:30 p.m.

