Altercation between tenant and landlord leads to SWAT standoff in Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A person suspected of attacking another person with a baseball bat Thursday morning barricaded themselves inside a Normal Heights home and refused to come out.

San Diego police said they received a call just after 6:30 a.m. regarding a landlord and a tenant in a fight in the 4800 block of 35th Street. A short time later, police received a report of one of the participants hitting the other with a baseball bat.

Officers arrived at the scene as the suspected attacker entered a home and refused orders to come out, prompting a standoff.

A SWAT team was called to the scene with the person still in the home as of 9:30 a.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the 4800 block of 35th St., between Collier and Copley avenues.