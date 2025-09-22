Alpine woman arrested on suspicion of torching ex-boyfriend's SUV during fight

ALPINE, Calif. (CNS) - An Alpine woman was arrested on suspicion of torching her ex-boyfriend's SUV during a fight at the home where they live along with the man's current love interest, authorities reported.

Virginia Escalante, 45, allegedly set fire to the Toyota 4Runner in front of their residence in the 1300 block of South Grade Road shortly before 7 a.m. on Sept. 19, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The blaze caused major damage to the vehicle before firefighters could extinguish it, Lt. Nick Backouris said.

Deputies arrested Escalante on suspicion of misdemeanor battery -- though no injuries were reported -- and felony arson, the lieutenant said.

Escalante was being held at Las Colinas women's jail in Santee on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

