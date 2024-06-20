Alpine theft victim receives stunning news minutes after ABC 10News interview

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) - ABC 10News was there, as an Alpine theft victim who thought she lost everything, got some surprising news.

“It was pretty much everything we owned,” said Kim Lutz, late Thursday morning, as she tearfully described what was lost when her trailer was stolen from outside her home on Realway Lane, early Wednesday morning.

She and her husband had packed the trailer, ahead of a move to Idaho. Among the things inside were three World War II-era Harley Davidsons, painstakingly restored by Lutz and her husband.

“There was so much history,” said a tearful Lutz.

Also in the trailer were many family heirlooms, including her parents' wedding plates and a trunk belonging to her late father.

“So much emotional attachment. I feel like I’ve lost a part of me,” said Lutz.

The clues for tracking down the missing trailer were few. A neighbor down the road saw something around 1 a.m.

“He woke up, heard a loud truck, looked up and saw the trailer driving off,” said Lutz.

Lutz, who could barely get through the interview, seemed resigned in the end to moving on without her items, until something unexpected happened.

Just minutes after I wrapped up the interview with her came a surprise visit from a Deputy Sheriff.

Lutz was told her trailer had been recovered. The Sheriff’s ASTREA helicopter, which had been looking it, spotted it about five miles away, between two homes. Deputies later confirmed it was her trailer.

For Lutz, in a matter of minutes, there was a swing of emotions, from raw pain to something else.

“They believe it's all intact. I'm speechless,” said a joyful Lutz.

Lutz is hoping to get her trailer back sometime Thursday, after it's processed for evidence by the Sheriff's Department. Again, it appears all of her items were still in the trailer.

ABC 10News reached out to the Sheriff's Department to find out about any arrests, and are waiting to hear back.

