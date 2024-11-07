Alpine locals prepare homes for potential fires, red flag warnings

ALPINE - The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning that's been in effect for the inland valleys and mountains of San Diego County, which includes the City of Alpine.

The red flag warning applies to Alpine until Friday morning.

With the warnings, some people in Alpine are ready in case a fire could come. One woman ABC 10News spoke with has a game plan.

Kathy Balsley has lived in Alpine for more than two decades, and she's done several things to make her home more resistant against possible fires, including changing her windows.

"They’re not fire proof, they’re fire retardant," said Kathy, referencing her windows. "Meaning it will slow down the spread of a fire."

She's gotten rid of her grass, replaced her gutters to help stop flying embers, and bought extra hoses.

If a fire does happen?

Kathy's planning on grabbing her family's artwork, which has much sentimental value.

"I can grab all those in just a matter of seconds and go, and then I would follow the directions from where to go," said Kathy.

Brian Boggeln is the fire chief for the Alpine Fire Protection District.

He said they've increased staff from five people to eight because of the current red flag warning.

The district has also added another engine.

"During the day, they’ll go out and patrol the more wind-prone areas," said Boggeln. "If SDG&E shuts off the power, they’ll patrol the areas where the power was shut off.:

Balsely has a piece of advice for fellow Alpiners: "Now’s not the time to have your outdoor roast of weenies and s’mores and that kind of thing."

Alpine Fire said high wind areas in the east Willows Road and Viejas Indian Reservation.

Officials recommend people download the SD Emergency App on their phones for any alerts to local disasters.