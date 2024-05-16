Alpha Project's Bridge Shelter welcomes back clients after flood damage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many people can remember what happened around them on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

“I was at my bed, and then, you know, water started coming underneath the tent,” Jacqueline Dean, an Alpha Project client, said.”

Jan. 22 is a date that brings back a flood of memories about the storm for many people, including those at the Alpha Project Bridge Shelter in East Village.

“Oh my gosh! It was so scary! Having to walk through cold water to get to safety,” Dean said. “You couldn’t see where you were stepping, so you had to be careful with every step that you took."

The flood waters drenched the desperately needed shelter, forcing those staying there to move to the Balboa Park Activity Center.

And nearly five months after the flood waters flushed them out of the shelter, Bob McElroy, the president of Alpha Project, told ABC 10News that starting last Wednesday, they’ve been able to get people back into the temporary shelter that provides wrap-around services.

He said it feels great to be back in the neighborhood that they’re familiar with and is familiar with them.

“I’m so happy for the folks because, like I said, all resources (are) here; we have so much more common area here, the smoking areas and the TV areas. We have all of our infrastructure’s been here forever,” McElroy said. “And we’re closer to our clients. We’re out here working with people on the freeway off ramps and stuff now, trying to bring them in for services.”

People staying at the shelter told ABC 10News that important services can help many people.

"The resources here help people to do better. You know, go from the street life back hopefully to a job or some kind of help they personally need or housing,” Issac Rim, an Alpha Project client, said.

Until these clients secure a job or housing, they’re glad to rest their heads again in this place.

“I wasn’t sure we’d ever be able to come back here. Like Bob said, it’s close to everything we know. You know we were uprooted in a way when we lost our homes,” Jack Hartley, an Alpha Project client, said. “And then we uprooted again because of the floods so that was just added to the stress. So, it was nice to be able to come back.”

While the cost of repairing the shelter is still unknown, the City of San Diego said the site was fully sanitized inside and out, along with clearing debris and removing and replacing damaged insulation from the tent lining.

McElroy said he can’t stress enough the resilience of those staying here over this month’s long journey.

“So tough, so helpful, and so gracious that I said we couldn’t be here. You see the tranquility that we have here. That’s a testament to our folks,” McElroy said.

